Uttarakhand PSC postpones ACF prelims exam 2019, check revised dates

Uttarakhand PSC ACF prelims exam 2019: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has changed the dates for the preliminary examinations for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). According to the commission, the date has been changed as the civil services main examination will be conducted on the same date on September 29, 2019.

The commission will now conduct the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) prelims examination on October 6, 2019. The admit card for the examination will be available to download from September 21, 2019.

Uttarakhand PSC ACF prelims exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the website- ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The prelims examination will be of two hours duration and will contain 150 multiple choice questions. The selected candidates will be hired for 45 vacant posts for Assistant Conservator of Forests.

