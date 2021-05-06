UKPSC prelims exam for revenue office, assistant revenue officer recruitment deferred  

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of prelims and mains exam. Representational image/ file

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the postponement of the Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) prelims exam 2021. The exam has been deferred until further notice and the commission will announce the fresh dates soon. Candidates can check the official website at — ukpsc.gov.in for the announcement.

The commission released an official notice on its website, announcing that the exam has been postponed until the next order. “In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the commission has postponed the UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 exam scheduled to be conducted on May 23 till further orders. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates,” read the official announcement.

The UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 exam will have a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The questions will be asked from General Studies, General Intelligence and General Hindi.

The exam qualifiers will be posted as Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya, Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Commission, Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya and Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Commission.