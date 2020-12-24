Uttar Pradesh UP Police recruitment exam answer key released, here’s how to check

UP police recruitment exam answer key available to download at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB answer key 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer key for the recruitment exams held for the posts of jail warden and firemen. The exam was held on December 19 and 20.

The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can download the answer key through the website- uppbpb.gov.in. The answer key will be available on the website till December 29, and candidates can raise objections.

UPPRPB answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will appear

Ste 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will clear the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Those who are appearing for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) need to carry a valid identity card, passport-sized picture and a print out of the e-admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card and the UPPRPB will not send the hall ticket by post.

About UPPBPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is responsible to conduct the recruitment of police staff in Uttar Pradesh’s government Police department.

