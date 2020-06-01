Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment 2020: District allotment for 69000 vacancies to be released today

Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment 2020: The counselling of the candidates will be conducted from June 3 to 6. Representational image/ file Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment 2020: The counselling of the candidates will be conducted from June 3 to 6. Representational image/ file

Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UPBEC) will release district allotment for 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers today. As per a statement by the council, the allotment list will finally be released on June 1, after a repetitive postponement due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

The counseling of the candidates will be conducted from June 3 to 6, and the candidates will get appointment letters thereafter. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

UP assistant teacher recruitment: Zone wise vacancies

Allahabad- 900

Badaun- 1750

Balia- 1600

Barabanki- 1500

Sitapur- 2000

Gorakhpur- 1350

Kushi Nagar- 1600

Around 1.4 lakh candidates have been qualified in the teacher recruitment examinations which includes 36,614 of general category, 84,868 of other backward class category, 24,308 belonging to Scheduled Caste and 270 candidates from Scheduled Tribe category. The result was announced on May 13.

Candidates were shortlisted on the basis of merit list which included the marks obtained in the recruitment exam as well as 10 per cent weightage given to marks obtained in class 10, 12, graduation, and qualifying exam (DElEd or BEd).

Earlier, the recruitment exam was marred by controversy when the cut-off for qualifying candidates was increased. While candidates called it unfair, the government had said that it is done to ensure quality teachers are recruited. Finally, candidates were shortlisted based on 65 per cent cut-off instead of 45 per cent. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off was 60 per cent, up from 40 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd