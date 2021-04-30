UTET 2021 result declared, here’s how to check

April 30, 2021 8:38:44 pm
UTET 2021 result: Uttarakhand’s board of school education today declared the result of the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test 2021. The result is available at the official website — ukutet.com. UTET 2021 was held on March 24, 2021.
The teacher eligibility test was conducted to recruit teachers for classes 1 to 8. The first paper was for those candidates who have applied for the primary level that is from class 1 to 5 while the second paper was for teachers of upper primary level that is class 6 to 8.
How to check UTET result 2021
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Enter your registration details in the space provided
Step 3: The result will be displayed
As per reports, nearly 85,387 candidates had registered for the UTET of which 42817 aspirants applied for the first paper and a total of 39309 candidates appeared for the test. In UTET paper two, as many as of 42570 candidates registered while only 39180 candidates appeared for the test.
