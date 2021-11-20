UTET 2021 on November 26: Check exam pattern, important topics to prepare for the exam

The Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET) will be conducted on November 26, 2021. The UTET admit card has already been released by the Uttarakhand Boards. Candidates can download it by entering their login credentials on the portal.

The UTET exam is conducted in two parts: Paper I for the primary level and Paper II for the upper primary level. The subjects include mathematics, child development and pedagogy, languages (English and Hindi), science, social studies, and environmental studies. A total of 150 objective questions totaling 150 marks are asked in the UTET examination. The maximum duration to write the UTET exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

To prepare for the exam, candidates can note some of the topics that carry more importance:

— Child development and pedagogy: Child development and related learning, cognition and emotions, influence of heredity and environment, motivation and learning, etc

— Languages (English and Hindi): Reading comprehensions, questions from pedagogy, and poetry

— Mathematics (Paper I): Mathematics pedagogy, geometry, numbers, data handling, etc

— Mathematics (Paper II): Geometry, mensuration, the number system, etc

— Environmental Studies: Pedagogy and environmental studies, family and friend, travel, etc

— Science- natural phenomenon, materials, and food.

— Social Studies: Geographical, social, and political life.

Candidates must start practicing with the help of some UTET previous year question papers and UTET answer keys for better understanding and time management. A good study plan is essential to crack the examination. With the time left for the examination, candidates should make the utmost use of this time for effective preparations.