UTET 2021: Covid-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow at exam centre

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education once a year. The teacher eligibility exam is held for classes 1 to 8. The board concluded receiving registrations for UTET 2021 last month. With the exam scheduled to be held on March 24, UTET admit card is already out on the official website and it is about time that registered candidates go through some very important guidelines for the exam.

As one might already be aware, appearing in the UTET is subject to the production of a valid admit card at the designated exam centre. Now that the admit card has been released through candidate login at ukutet.com, one just needs to download it by logging in with their ID and security question. This is a mandatory step for all registered candidates as the admit card is not sent by post or any other means.

Once candidates have downloaded the admit card to appear in the exam, they must carefully go through it. It may be noted that discrepancies in the information present on the admit card, if any, must be notified to the UBSE immediately.

Armed with the admit card, UTET 2021 candidates must check for important instructions on the document. The exam is being conducted in centres across all major cities of the state. The exact details can be found printed on the admit card. For example, one must check the exact address of the designated exam centre and the reporting time. Candidates must report to the designated centre as per the timings mentioned on the admit card.

Once at the exam centre, it is usually a good practice to find one’s seat in the exam hall. Once the exam begins, candidates are not allowed to leave before the entire duration of the exam is over. Thus, one must find their allotted seat and take the test only from the designated seat, deviations from this may lead to disqualification from the exam.

The UBSE has issued clear instructions regarding which items candidates are allowed to carry with them to the exam centre. Candidates are only allowed to carry their admit card, valid photo identity proof, and a black/blue ballpoint pen to the exam centre. Apart from these, no other items are allowed. Thus candidates must refrain from carrying any valuable or prohibited items including mobile phones, electronic communication devices, calculators, pagers etc to the exam hall.

Since the UTET 2021 is being conducted post the COVID-19 outbreak in India, candidates are advised to be extremely cautious in abiding by all applicable rules and regulations. No one should appear in the exam without a face mask. Similarly, carrying a small transparent bottle of hand sanitiser and personal belongings (e.g. water bottle, pen) at the exam venue so that there is no borrowing from other candidates. This is to reduce the risk of physical contact between fellow candidates during the exam.

Now that candidates know about the most important guidelines for the UTET 2021, here are few additional guidelines for the exam. It goes without saying that the use of unfair means at the exam centre will lead to disqualification. Thus, those who intend to see their names in the UTET 2021 merit list must focus on last-minute preparations before the exam. One of the most important strategies during the last few days is to refer to the UTET previous year question papers.

UTET 2021 answer key releases after the exam at the official website. Now during the last few days, candidates can utilise the answer key of the previous few exams for revision of the most important questions asked in the exam. It is equally important that candidates solve mock tests during the last few days after ensuring that they have covered the UTET 2021 syllabus.