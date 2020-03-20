Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19

Use your quarantine to built better career: Check out list of internships to apply for

Here is the list of companies across the country which are accepting applications for interns and freshers can apply too.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2020 5:57:02 pm
intern, internship, work from home, work from home options, part time jobs, internship for fresher, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, employment news You can apply from home for these internship, check details (Representational image)

Put this quarantine or Janta curfew to a better use and apply for internships at some of the renowned companies. By the time this period will be over, you would have already kick started your career. Here is the list of companies across the country which are accepting applications for interns and freshers can apply too.

Content Development at World Technologies

Location – Delhi
Stipend – Rs 22,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-205
Application deadline – April 2, 2020
Skill(s) required – English Proficiency (Written)

Accounts at Wiz Attribution Analytics

Location – Delhi
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-206
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Skill(s) required – Tally and MS-Excel

Video Making/Editing at InterviewBit

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-207
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Skill(s) required – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash and Adobe After Effects

Interior Design at BOHTREE

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-208
Application deadline – April 2, 2020
Skill(s) required – AutoCAD and Sketch

Operations at Pratilipi

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 30,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-209
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and interest may apply

Many government sectors, PSUs have also started accepting applications for internships – the Parliament being one. The Rajya Sabha has invited applications for both graduates and postgraduates. Students who have secured a degree in any discipline can apply and work in the Parliament of India. Check details here.

