Use your quarantine to built better career: Check out list of internships to apply for

Put this quarantine or Janta curfew to a better use and apply for internships at some of the renowned companies. By the time this period will be over, you would have already kick started your career. Here is the list of companies across the country which are accepting applications for interns and freshers can apply too.
Content Development at World Technologies
Location – Delhi
Stipend – Rs 22,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-205
Application deadline – April 2, 2020
Skill(s) required – English Proficiency (Written)
Accounts at Wiz Attribution Analytics
Location – Delhi
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-206
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Skill(s) required – Tally and MS-Excel
Video Making/Editing at InterviewBit
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-207
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Skill(s) required – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash and Adobe After Effects
Interior Design at BOHTREE
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-208
Application deadline – April 2, 2020
Skill(s) required – AutoCAD and Sketch
Operations at Pratilipi
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 30,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-209
Application deadline – April 3, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and interest may apply
Many government sectors, PSUs have also started accepting applications for internships – the Parliament being one. The Rajya Sabha has invited applications for both graduates and postgraduates. Students who have secured a degree in any discipline can apply and work in the Parliament of India. Check details here.
