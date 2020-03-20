Use your quarantine to built better career: Check out list of internships to apply for

You can apply from home for these internship, check details (Representational image) You can apply from home for these internship, check details (Representational image)

Put this quarantine or Janta curfew to a better use and apply for internships at some of the renowned companies. By the time this period will be over, you would have already kick started your career. Here is the list of companies across the country which are accepting applications for interns and freshers can apply too.

Content Development at World Technologies

Location – Delhi

Stipend – Rs 22,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-205

Application deadline – April 2, 2020

Skill(s) required – English Proficiency (Written)

Accounts at Wiz Attribution Analytics

Location – Delhi

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-206

Application deadline – April 3, 2020

Skill(s) required – Tally and MS-Excel

Video Making/Editing at InterviewBit

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-207

Application deadline – April 3, 2020

Skill(s) required – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash and Adobe After Effects

Interior Design at BOHTREE

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-208

Application deadline – April 2, 2020

Skill(s) required – AutoCAD and Sketch

Operations at Pratilipi

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 30,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-209

Application deadline – April 3, 2020

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and interest may apply

Many government sectors, PSUs have also started accepting applications for internships – the Parliament being one. The Rajya Sabha has invited applications for both graduates and postgraduates. Students who have secured a degree in any discipline can apply and work in the Parliament of India. Check details here.

