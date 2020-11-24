US most popular destination for Indian jobseekers: Report

United States becomes the most sought after destination for Indian jobseekers, with 43 per cent of them looking for opportunities there. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Following the unlockdown, as the economic activity is slowly resumed across the globe, the United States becomes the most sought after destination for Indian jobseekers, with 43 per cent of them looking for opportunities there, the data by job searching site Indeed revealed.

READ | Festive season opens up gig economy jobs, brings respite to the jobless

Canada appears to be the second choice for job seekers in the country, followed by Great Britain (17 per cent), UAE (10 per cent), Australia (3 per cent), while Singapore has only 2 per cent job searches. “India also leads amongst these countries searching for jobs in the US, followed by Canada (8 per cent), Puerto Rico (7 per cent), Great Britain (6 per cent) and Mexico (5 per cent),” the report mentioned.

IN VIDEO | How many govt jobs are available in India?

While, India outsourced its talent mainly from the United States (17 per cent), along with UAE (17 per cent), followed by Great Britain (5 per cent), Canada (5 per cent) and Singapore (4 per cent).

READ | COVID effect: How appraisals are changing within organisations

Also, search activity for jobs in the United States was highest in 2018, peaking at 72 per cent in December. “Comparisons show a 63 per cent decline in searches in December 2019 over the same month in the previous year. While overall search momentum was lowest in 2020, behaviour shows a 44 per cent increase in search activity in October over the same month in the previous year,” the report stated.

READ | Safety, burnout, job stability key concerns of Indian employees during COVID: Report

India is the leading exporter of tech skills in the IT and software industries. The most searched jobs are full stack developer (3 per cent), java developer (2.5 per cent), development ops engineer (2 per cent), software engineer (2 per cent) and front end developer (2 per cent).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd