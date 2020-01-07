UPTET 2019: Follow these last minute instructions to score better

UPTET tomorrow (Representational image) UPTET tomorrow (Representational image)

UPTET 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is scheduled to be held on January 8. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of a teacher in the state-based schools. If you are among the thousands of applicants preparing to appear for the UPTET, check these instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

Passing marks: To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks. Thus, it is advisable that the candidates attempt those questions first of which they know the answer. Further, as there is no negative marking, it would be beneficial to attempt as many as possible.

Admit card: While it is mandatory to carry admit card, passport-sized picture along with a photo identity card. Candidates also need to check the admit card before the exam to ensure their entry time, venue and several other instructions. In case there is an error in the UPTET admit card, candidates need to highlight it with authorities. Since admit cards are for frisking, verification and checking purposes, therefore if the admit card and documents do not match, candidates might not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Answer booklet: Candidates will be asked to open the seal of the answer booklet or test booklet five minutes before the exam. They need to check their answer booklets on their own before attempting the exam, in case of any suspicious activity, the candidate needs to inform authorities. If caught, writing or leaving a mark of identification on answer booklet, candidature cancelled.

Exam pattern: Candidates need to understand the exam pattern in order to give due importance and time to the topics in the exam.

Rough work: Candidates will have to do rough work, if any, on the answer booklet itself. No separate page would be given. Candidates also need to mention the number of question before attempting it.

OMR answer sheet: Candidates need to attach OMR answer sheet along with the test booklet. In case the OMR answer sheet is missing, the result will be cancelled.

