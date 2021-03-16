UPTET to held on July 25, registration to begin on May 18

The UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 will be conducted on July 25, according to a notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday. UPTET is conducted to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools. The detailed notification will be published on May 11 at updeled.gov.in.

The online registration will begin on May 18 and will close on June 1. The candidates will get time till June 2 to deposit the registration fee. Candidates may complete the application form by June 3 and download admit card from July 14.

The UPTET will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The answer keys will be uploaded on July 29. In case the applicants wish to raise objections on the answer keys, they can do it by August 2.