UPTET syllabus: Important topics to prepare for exam

UPTET syllabus: If you are among the thousands of candidates preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), then this list might be of help to you. Here is an extensive list of all the topics and marks associated with them that will be asked in the recruitment exam.

To start with preparations, it is important that candidates study the exam pattern. After understanding the weightage of a topic, it is wise that candidates give more attention and extensive read to topics which will contribute to more marks in the exam.

UPTET Exam pattern

UPTET syllabus

A. Child development and teaching methodologies – 30 marks

— Child development meaning, need and scope, child development stages, physical and mental development, language development, development of creativity

— Modes of child development

— Meaning of education and objectives, teaching techniques, teaching and learning, child psychology

B. Language -I (Hindi) – 30 marks

Unseen passage, Grammar, Sentence, sentence structure, parts of speech, works of poets and writers, a difference of Hindi phonetics, vowels and consents, antonyms, synonyms, noun, pronoun, verb, singular-plural, verbs and adjectives, suffix and prefix, atmology, voice.

C. Language – II (English) – 30 marks

Unseen passage, sentences, kinds of noun, pronoun, adverb, adjective, verb, preposition, tenses, articles, word formation, active and passive voice, gender, singular and plural, LCM

D. Mathematics – 30 marks

Railways and bus time-table, counting, the addition of counting, decimal, simple interest, measurement, geometry, area, graph, calendar, money

E. Environment Studies

Family, Food and cleanliness, living beings, plants and animals, our surroundings, occupations and business, water, communication, sports and behaviour, India – rivers, state forests etc, Our states, constitution, stat governance.

UPTET Paper-2 syllabus

Science: Food and material, moving things, magnetism, carbon and its compounds, sound, the world of the living, natural phenomenon and resources, pedagogy of science, animal nutrition, metal and non-metal

Social Science: history, geography, social and political science, pedagogical issues. Each subject further has sub-section including – The first farmers and herders, the first cities, early states, new ideas, the first empire, contacts with distant lands, political developments, culture and science, new kings and Kingdoms, sultans of Delhi, architecture, creation of an empire, earth in the solar system, globe, natural and human environment, resources and their types including natural and human, agriculture, living, democracy, state government, understanding media, unpacking gender, the Constitution, Parliamentary Government, social justice & the marginalized.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

