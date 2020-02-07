UPTET results 2020 declared, 29.74% qualify for primary level examination

UPTET results 2019 will be declared on February 7, 2020. Representational Image UPTET results 2019 will be declared on February 7, 2020. Representational Image

UPTET results 2019: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj released the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The board released the results a day earlier of the scheduled on February 7, 2020.

A total of 29.74 per cent of candidates qualified in the primary level examination, while 11.46 per cent candidates cleared the upper primary level examination, board secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told indianexpress.com.

The answer key was released on January 14, 2020 and the candidates can raise objections for a week, following which the final answer key will be released. The final merit list will be released on February 7. 2020.

UPTET result 2019: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Copy this link to access the page- http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet_regno.aspx)

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘UPTET result’

Step 3 – Fill in the details

Step 4 – Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

All the candidates qualifying UPTET 2019 will be awarded an eligibility certificate which will be valid for five years. After receiving the certificate, the successful candidates will be able to apply in the Uttar Pradesh schools. In order to get their UPTET eligibility certificate, candidates are required to provide the following documents:

-Photocopy of their UPTET admit card 2019

-One identity card such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Driving License, Passport, and Voter ID Card to the authorities.

Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com

