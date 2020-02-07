UPTET results 2020 declared LIVE UPDATES: Websites to check result

UPTET result 2020 will be available at updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in UPTET result 2020 will be available at updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has been announced on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The board released the results a day earlier of the scheduled date, that is, February 7, 2020.

A total of 29.74 per cent of candidates have qualified the primary level examination, while 11.46 per cent UPTET aspirants cleared the upper primary level examination, board secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told indianexpress.com.

The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the official websites- updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on January 8, 2020.

All the candidates qualifying UPTET 2019 will be awarded an eligibility certificate which will be valid for five years. After receiving the certificate, the successful candidates will be able to apply in the Uttar Pradesh schools.