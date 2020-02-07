Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
UPTET results 2020 declared LIVE UPDATES: Websites to check result

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 9:37:49 am
UPTET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has been announced on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The board released the results a day earlier of the scheduled date, that is, February 7, 2020.

The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the official websites- updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on January 8, 2020.

All the candidates qualifying UPTET 2019 will be awarded an eligibility certificate which will be valid for five years. After receiving the certificate, the successful candidates will be able to apply in the Uttar Pradesh schools.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:31 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    29.74% qualify for primary level examination

    09:15 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    UPTET results 2020 declared

    The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). A total of 29.74 per cent of candidates qualified in the primary level examination, while 11.46 per cent candidates cleared the upper primary level examination, said board secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi

    UPTET results 2020 LIVE: Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

    In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com

