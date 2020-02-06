UPTET result 2019: When and where to check

UPTET result 2020 will be available at websites updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in UPTET result 2020 will be available at websites updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET result 2020: The results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2020) will be released on Friday, February 7, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites- updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2020) was released on Friday, January 31, 2020.

To qualify UPTET, candidates have to score at least 60 per cent marks, which means 90 marks out of 150. The reserved category candidates have to score 55 per cent marks, which means 82 marks out of 150, to clear the eligibility test.

UPTET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out, if needed.

Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) comprised of two papers — paper I and II. The candidates need to qualify at paper I and II to become teachers at primary level. The candidates, if wish, can appear for both the papers.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

