UPTET postponed amid CAA protest

UPTET was scheduled to be held on December 22 (Representational image) UPTET was scheduled to be held on December 22 (Representational image)

The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) scheduled to be held on December 22 (Sunday) amid the ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. The revised dates of the exams are yet to be announced.

While the official circular states that the exam has been postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. Protests over the CAA have taken a brutal turn in the state. At least five persons have been killed in violent agitations across Uttar Pradesh, says the state administration.

Read| UPTET syllabus: Important topics to prepare for exam

Reportedly, over 16 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam. The (UPTET) is conducted for filling up the teachers’ post in the state from classes 1 to 8. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of a teacher in the state-based schools. Those who clear Paper 1 are eligible to apply for teaching posts at class 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 are eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd