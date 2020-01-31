UPTET final answer key 2020 to release today, how to check

UPTET result will be released on February 7 UPTET result will be released on February 7

UPTET Final Answer Key 2020: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) on Friday, January 31, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can download the answer key from the official websites, updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on January 8, 2020. The preliminary answer key for the UPTET was released on January 14, and the candidates raised their objections till January 17, 2020.

The result of the UPTET will be released on Friday, February 7, 2020.

UPTET 2019 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘final answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open, check the answer keys

Step 4: Download and take a print out, if needed.

Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd