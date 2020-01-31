Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Must Read
Live now

UPTET Answer Key 2019-20 LIVE Updates: Releases today at these websites, check direct link

UPTET Final Answer Key 2019-2020 Paper 1 and 2 LIVE Updates: The answer key of the TET will be available at these websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The result will be released on February 7, 2020

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2020 12:21:29 pm
UPTET final answer key 2019-20 LIVE: The answer key will be available at the websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET Final Answer Key 2019-2020 LIVE Updates: The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019-20) will be released on Friday, January 31, 2020. The answer key of the TET recruitment examinations will be available at the websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj conducted the recruitment examinations on January 8, 2020. The preliminary answer key for the UPTET was released on January 14, and the candidates raised their objections till January 17, 2020.

The final answer key will be available at the official websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on the ‘final answer key’ link. A pdf file will open, check the answer keys. Download and take a print out for further references. The result of the UPTET will be released on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Live Blog

UPTET final answer key 2019-20 LIVE UPDATES: Answer key to be released shortly, follow updates

Highlights

    12:21 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    How to check UPTET final answer key

    The final answer key will be available at the official websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on the ‘final answer key’ link. A pdf file will open, check the answer keys. Download and take a print out for further references

    12:02 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    UPTET final answer key today

    The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the final answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019-20) on Friday, January 31, 2020. The answer key of the TET will be available at the websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

    UPTET final answer key 2019-20 LIVE: The answer key will be available at the websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

    UPTET final answer key 2020 LIVE: Over 16.56 lakh candidates registered for the TET of which 15.15 lakh have appeared. UPTET was held on January 8, 2020. To clear the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

    In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.