UPTET Answer Key 2019-20 LIVE Updates: Releases today at these websites, check direct link

UPTET Final Answer Key 2019-2020 LIVE Updates: The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019-20) will be released on Friday, January 31, 2020. The answer key of the TET recruitment examinations will be available at the websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj conducted the recruitment examinations on January 8, 2020. The preliminary answer key for the UPTET was released on January 14, and the candidates raised their objections till January 17, 2020.

The final answer key will be available at the official websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on the ‘final answer key’ link. A pdf file will open, check the answer keys. Download and take a print out for further references. The result of the UPTET will be released on Friday, February 7, 2020.