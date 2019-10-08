UPTET, CTET, Rajasthan TET: List of states, national teachers’ eligibility test

TET 2019: The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is held to determine the eligibility of a candidate to be able to apply for teachers post in the state or central schools. Apart from the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019), different states have their own TETs conducted to appoint teacher.

In some states, the TET is held as a recruitment examination to appoint teachers for the posts of Primary Teachers (PRTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The PRT, TGT recruitment examinations are conducted for the junior classes, (PRT- Classes 1 to 5, TGT- Classes 6 to 10), and PGTs are for the classes 11 and 12.

UPTET, CTET 2019: List of state, national teacher eligibility test exams

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the process for correcting the details in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application form. The candidates can make correction till October 10, 2019 through the website ctet.nic.in.

The application process was earlier extended to September 30 which was scheduled to be closed on September 18, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8 across 110 cities in the country.

UPTET 2019: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) is likely to release this week, as per reports. The recruitment examination is expected to be conducted in December, 2019.

Candidates can apply at any of the two official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The board has said that no candidate will be allowed to fill multiple application forms.

The examination will have two papers, paper 1 is for classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 for classes 6 to 8.

Rajasthan TET 2019: The online application process for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET) will begin in November. The candidates can apply online at the website- rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process for the recruitment examination will be conducted in the first week of December. The recruitment examination will be conducted in the last week of February.

The counselling process will begin from April 2020.

Assam TET 2019: The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) will be conducted on November 11, which was scheduled to be held on October 20. The admit card for the TET will be released in the last week of October, the date for which has not been confirmed yet.

Earlier the admit card was scheduled to be released on September 30, but due to the postponement of the exam date, the hall ticket will now be released on October 28, said an official.

Haryana HTET 2019: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2019) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17. The online application process for the recruitment examination has started on October 7, 2019.

The online application process will be closed on October 18, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website- bseh.org.in.

The admit card for the examination will be available from the first week of November.

Odisha OTET 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released the answer keys for the state the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at its official website, bseodisha.nic.in. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key till October 10, 2019.

The answer key is available at the website- bseodisha.nic.in. The board will announce the result soon after the release of final answer key.

WBTET 2019: The candidates have to wait for the West Bengal Teachers Eligibility Test (WBTET 2019) notification for now, as according to the state government, the official notification for the WBTET will take time.

The Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the recruitment examination will be conducted after calculating figures of the TET examinations.

Tripura TET 2019: The Tripura Teacher’s Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2019 will be conducted on October 20 (Sunday) and 26 (Saturday). The paper 2 to be conducted on October 20 will be for those seeking to teach classes 6 to 8 and paper 1 will be held on October 26 and will be for those seeking to teach classes 1 to 5.

The exams will be held for the duration of two and a half hours. It will be held from 12:30 pm to 3 pm

Mizoram MTET 2019: The online application process for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) will be released in November. The candidates can apply through the website till January.

The candidates can apply through the website- mbse.edu.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted in January.

Himachal Pradesh HP TET 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 in August 2019. The candidates can check the results through the website hpbose.org.

The notification for the next recruitment examination is likely to be released in November.

To pass the exam, as per rules, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the passing marks are 50 per cent.

Kerala TET: The advertisement notification for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2020) is likely to be released in November or December. The results for the TET recruitment examination was earlier released in March.

The recruitment examination was conducted from January 27 to February 2, 2019.

The exam is conducted in various categories K-TET I is for those who wish to teach primary classes (class 1- class 5), K-TET II is for those who wish to teach upper primary classes (class 6 and 7), K-TET III is classes 8 to 10 and category IV qualifying exam for language teachers in Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi for the upper primary classes.

Bihar BSEB STET 2019: The recruitment examination for the Bihar board State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2019) will be conducted on November 7, 2019. The admit card for the recruitment examination will be released soon on the official website. The candidates can download it through the website- bsebstet2019.in.

BSEB STET will be conducted in two phases – written examination and physical fitness. The paper will be of 150 marks, out of which 100 marks is for written examination and 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.

TNTET 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the score of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) in August after the results of paper 1 and 2.

The exam was held to determine the eligibility of applicants to teach class 1 to class 5 (paper 1) and class 6 to class 8 (paper 2). As per the reports, of the 1.62 lakh candidates who took up Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 551 candidates cleared the exam.

Andhra Pradesh APTET: Though as per the official website, the registration process is likely to begin in October, but there is no confirmation on the commencement of application process.

The detailed notification will be available at the website aptet.apcfss.in.

