UPTET 2019 answer key release date and time

UPTET answer key: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj is likely to release the preliminary answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) tomorrow. Those who appeared for the written exam conducted on January 8 can download the answer key from the official website, updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till January 17. As per the rule, if an objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded. The objections will be studied and then a final key will be released.

As per the official notice released by the board, the final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020 and the UPTET result on February 7.

UPTET 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer keys links for primary and upper primary papers available on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will open, check the answer keys

Step 4: Download and take a print out, if needed

Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com

