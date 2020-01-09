UPTET answer key 2019: Release date and time

UPTET answer key 2019 will be released on January 13, 2020 UPTET answer key 2019 will be released on January 13, 2020

UPTET answer key 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Tecaher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on Monday, January 13, 2020. “We have already activated the link of raising objections on questions asked. Following the completion of the scrutinisation process, the board will try to release the provisional answer key on Monday, January 13. If failed, the answer key will be released on January 14, as scheduled,” an official from UP board told indianexpress.com.

The online window to raise objections on questions is available at the website. The candidates can raise objections through the website- updeled.gov.in.

The candidates can challenge the answer key till January 17, 2020. The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020. The candidates can download the answer key through the website- updeld.gov.in.

UPTET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer keys links for primary and upper primary papers on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will open, check the answer keys

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out, if needed.

Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. To clear UPTET, candidates need to score 60 per cent marks or 90 marks. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to score 55 per cent or 82 marks.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

