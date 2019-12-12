UPTET admit cards 2019 released: Where to check

According to the notification released on the website, the admit cards will be released tomorrow on the official website. (Representational Image) According to the notification released on the website, the admit cards will be released tomorrow on the official website. (Representational Image)

UPTET admit cards 2019: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 admit cards on December 12. According to the notification released on the website, the admit cards available for download on the official website-updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET 2019 exam will be conducted for two papers. Paper 1 will be held for candidates who want to teach from classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach for classes 6 to 8.

UPTET admit cards 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘UP TET’

Step 3: Once the admit cards are released, the candidates should click on the link that says, ‘Admit cards’

Step 4: Enter the details asked and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and take a print out of admit cards for future reference.

The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test was closed on November 21, while the last date to pay fees was November 22, 2019. The UPTET 2019 exam will be conducted on December 22 in two shifts, the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The UPTET will be conducted in Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu.

