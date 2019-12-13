UPTET admit card 2019 released, check download link here

UPTET admit card 2019: Download from upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image) UPTET admit card 2019: Download from upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image)

UPTET Admit Card 2019: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh released the admit card or hall ticket for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) at its official website, updeled.gov.in or www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in today. The UPTET 2020 examination will be conducted on December 22 in English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. The website is running slow, candidates can check the admit card download link by clicking link here.

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted for filling up the teachers’ post in the state from classes 1 to 8. The exam will consist of two papers — Paper 1 will be conducted for the candidates who want to teach from classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who will teach from classes 6 to 8.

Those who clear paper-1 will be eligible to teach in class 1 to class 5. On clearing UPTET paper 2, candidates will be able to teach from class 6 to class 8.

UPTET admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘UPTET-2019’ under ‘important’

Step 3: Click on ‘admit card log-in’ under the ‘UPTET admit card’ in the main tab in the new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear in the dashboard, download

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have passed their Diploma in Elementary Education from the NIOS were not eligible to apply. They have raised concerns regarding this. Some applicants also filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court demanding 10 per cent reservation benefits for the EWS candidates.

