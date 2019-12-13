UPTET admit card 2019 at updeled.gov.in: Trouble in downloading hall ticket? Check direct link

Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. (Representational Image) Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. (Representational Image)

UPTET Admit Card 2019:The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has released the admit card or hall ticket for the UP State Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website-updeled.gov.in or www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2019 will be conducted on December 22 in English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. As per reports, 16,45, 510 candidates have applied for the UPTET 2019. The primary level exam would be held at 1986 centres while the upper primary level would be held at 1063 centres.

About 10,76,336 applicants at primary level and 5,69,174 at upper-primary level have registered for the teachers’ eligibility test. The figure includes many candidates who are appearing in both the levels, he added.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. The website is running slow and they candidates can check the admit card download link by clicking link here.

What to do if candidates are facing trouble downloading admit cards:

The UPTET admit card will carry the name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre address, instructions on things not allowed inside the exam hall. The candidates need to bring one ID proof like Aadhaar or election card. In case, there is a problem with the name or photo, the candidate has to immediately contact the officials.

If candidates are unable to download the admit cards, they can contact the authorities using the information given below:

Helpline number: 0532-2467504, 0532-2466769

Email ID For UPTET: uptethelpline[at]gmail[dot]com

The UPTET 2019 examination will be conducted on December 22, 2019 in two shifts, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates who clear paper-1 will be eligible to teach in class 1 to class 5. On clearing UPTET paper 2, candidates will be able to teach from class 6 to class 8.

