UPTET 2021 result to release on February 25: Know how score will be calculated

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the UPTET 2021 result on February 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the state level teacher eligibility test will be able to check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Before UPTET 2021 result, the answer key will be displayed

UPBEB will release the final version of UPTET answer key 2022 two days before the result, on February 23, 2022. Previously, the provisional answer keys were released. Candidates were also given the facility to submit objections against the provisional answer keys.

These objections will be reviewed by experts and in case an objection is found correct, then the fee paid by the candidate will be refunded. Based on the evaluations by the review experts, the final answer key will be published. The scores will be calculated on the basis of the final answer keys.

Cut-off marks

The qualifying percentage for the General category is 60 per cent, for the OBC category, it is 55 per cent and for SC and ST categories, the same is 55 per cent. In that case, the marks stand at 90 for the General category and 82.5 for the remaining categories.

Calculation of marks

Considering the UPTET exam pattern, there were two papers in the examination. The first paper, i.e. paper-I had 5 subjects while the second paper or paper-II had 4 subjects. There were 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in both papers. However, each paper was set for 150 marks which mean that for every correct MCQ, 01 mark is awarded. There is no negative marking in the examination.

Marks in exam = Total number of correct answers x 1

It may be noted that in final results, marks will be considered for questions deemed incorrect upon objections analysis.

The papers will be evaluated in such a way that 1 mark is given for every correct MCQ and the grand total gets calculated accordingly. UPBEB will then release the UPTET 2021 result on the official website – updeled.gov.in. After its release, candidates can check the same by using their registration ID and password.

The ones who will qualify for the examination will be eligible for teaching posts across the schools in the state. This year, more than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the paper-I of the UPTET 2021 and more than 7 lakh for paper-II. Altogether, 18.22 lakh candidates took the test. As per reports, more than 4000 exam centres were set up to hold the examination.