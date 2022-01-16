UPTET 2022: Last week preparation tips by teachers 

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to conduct the UPTET 2022 exam on January 23, 2022. Admit cards were issued on January 12, 2022, on the official website updeled.gov.in to all registered candidates. The exam will be held in the OMR-based offline mode, at selected centres across the state. It will consist of two papers – Paper 1 for those interested in teaching Class 1-5 and Paper 2 for those who wish to teach Class 6-8.

In addition to worrying about the UPTET 2022 admit card, candidates must pay close attention to their last-minute preparation. With only 7 days left for the exam, candidates must utilise this time wisely by practising tips recommended by teachers and subject experts. Here are 5 important tips to ace the exam:

Tip 1: Identify and work on weaknesses, vulnerable areas – assessment analogy

The last few days of UPTET 2022 preparation is all about revisiting the syllabus and identifying the vulnerable areas. This can be done by solving the leaked paper easily available online. While solving the paper, candidates must note down the topics or areas which they found difficult or tricky. Later, revise these topics by solving relevant questions and skimming through the theory.

Tip 2: If Maths is weak, solve previous years’ papers for extra practice

Mathematics is a tough subject for most UPTET 2022 aspirants out there. So, such students must dedicate a few hours every day to solve previous years’ question papers on this subject. Candidates must make it a point to solve these papers at least two times. To not only revise but also to register the concepts used in each question.

Tip 3: Watch online videos/ tutorials for difficult chapters

One way of revising difficult topics is by watching video tutorials during last-minute preparation time. Most aspirants prefer visual study material instead of books. Moreover, videos can help in faster revision compared to books as the knowledge is more concentrated in the former. However, candidates must jot down short notes, tricks, and important points while watching these videos.

Tip 4: Solve CTET papers along with mock tests

An important revision tip recommended by most teachers is to solve CTET previous-year question papers along with mock tests. Although the syllabus and difficulty may vary, a little extra practice will only benefit a candidate. However, this tip is useful only when there’s time left to spare. Otherwise, candidates can stick to revising their notes and solving UPTET 2022 question papers and subject-specific tests.

Tip 5: Use the sequence: practice, self-study, videos

A last-minute preparation mantra recommended by every teacher out there is ‘practice, self-study, videos’. Practice full-syllabus mock tests, self-study for a few hours, and watch videos pertaining to UPTET 2022 syllabus. A candidate needs to compartmentalise his time wisely to dedicate a few hours for each activity. Only then, will a candidate be prepared to ace the eligibility test and pursue his/her passion for teaching.