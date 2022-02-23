UPTET 2021 Final answer key releasing today: Check marking scheme, result date

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the final UPTET 2021 answer key today, February 23, 2022 on the official website updeled.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was held on January 23, 2022.

UPTET 2021 Marking Scheme – How to use final answer key to calculate score?

With the revised answer keys, candidates will know the correct answers, wrong questions, and bonus marks. Using this, and the marking scheme, one can calculate the score before the UPTET result is announced.

UPTET paper 1 consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions for a maximum of 150 marks. Each section had 30 questions of 1-mark each. Paper 2 also had 150 questions, carrying 150 marks. Three sections out of four carried 30 questions of 30 marks each whereas the fourth section had 60 questions of 60 marks.

Thus in both papers, marking scheme is +1 for correct answers, and 0 for incorrect answers as well as un-attempted questions. Candidates looking to calculate their exam score before the result can use the following marking scheme

Marks Scored = (No. of Correct Responses) x 1

UPTET 2021 Result date and cut off

The UPTET 2021 result shall be announced two days from now, on February 25, 2022.

To qualify the exam, candidates belonging to general category have to score 90 marks out of 150, which means 60 per cent or more than it to be eligible to get the certificate. On the other hand, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories have to score 55 per cent marks, which means around 82 marks out of 150. The UPTET certificate acts as an official proof for candidates to apply for a teaching job in government as well as private schools.