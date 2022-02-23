scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

UPTET 2021 Final answer key releasing today: Check marking scheme, result date

UPTET 2022 result will be announced on February 25, 2022. Candidates can get the scanned copy of their answer sheet within a year of the result declaration, by making a payment of Rs 1000 through DD to the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority.   

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 23, 2022 10:55:29 am
UPTET, UPTET answer key, UPTET examThe  Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 was held on January 23, 2022. (Representative image).

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the final UPTET 2021 answer key today, February 23, 2022 on the official website updeled.gov.in. The  Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was held on January 23, 2022.

UPTET 2021 Marking Scheme – How to use final answer key to calculate score? 

With the revised answer keys, candidates will know the correct answers, wrong questions, and bonus marks. Using this, and the marking scheme, one can calculate the score before the UPTET result is announced.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged between 30-35 years

UPTET paper 1 consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions for a maximum of 150 marks. Each section had 30 questions of 1-mark each. Paper 2 also had 150 questions, carrying 150 marks. Three sections out of four carried 30 questions of 30 marks each whereas the fourth section had 60 questions of 60 marks. 

Thus in both papers, marking scheme is +1 for correct answers, and 0 for incorrect answers as well as un-attempted questions. Candidates looking to calculate their exam score before the result can use the following marking scheme

Marks Scored = (No. of Correct Responses) x 1 

UPTET 2021 Result date and cut off

The UPTET 2021 result shall be announced two days from now, on February 25, 2022. 

To qualify the exam, candidates belonging to general category have to score 90 marks out of 150, which means 60 per cent or more than it to be eligible to get the certificate. On the other hand, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories have to score 55 per cent marks, which means around 82 marks out of 150. The UPTET certificate acts as an official proof for candidates to apply for a teaching job in government as well as private schools. 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement