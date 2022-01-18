UPTET 2021 to be held on Jan 23; Check last minute tips and exam day guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on January 23, 2022. As the examination will be conducted in the coming week, candidates must start with their last-minute revisions immediately.

The UPTET 2021 exam will consist of 2 papers – paper-I and II. Both these papers will be MCQ-based. Each question paper will have 150 questions with every question carrying one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers and unattempted questions.

To score well in this examination, candidates can follow the below-mentioned tips which can help candidates with last-minute revision.

Tip 1: Candidates must avoid learning any new topics as the exam date approaches. This would just confuse the mind and candidates might end up forgetting the topics which they have already completed.

Tip 2: Revise all the necessary formulas, especially for the Mathematics section. Candidates should maintain a notebook in which they can write all the important formulas and constantly revise them so that they won’t forget during exam time.

Tip 3: Candidates must solve as many previous year’s question papers as they can. This will make them comfortable with the examination pattern and help them in scoring good marks.

Tip 4: Candidates should go through the question papers of various other TET exams conducted recently, for instance, CTET. This will help candidates acquaint themselves with the latest trends being followed in several TET exams in the ongoing academic session.

The UPBEB officials have issued several exam day guidelines that must be followed by all candidates to ensure that the exam is conducted smoothly. These guidelines are as follows:

Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 1 hour before the commencement time. This would avoid any unnecessary traffic and chaos.

Candidates are requested to follow social distancing protocols. At all times, candidates must maintain a 6-feet distance.

The use of electronic items including mobile phones, smartwatches and so on is strictly prohibited. Any candidate found using them will be strictly punished.

All candidates must carry a COVID-19 protection kit. This contains a good quality mask, a face shield, and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination centre until the test ends.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the UPTET admit card along with a government-issued ID card such as an Aadhar card, voter id card, etc.

After the examination has been concluded, UPBEB will release the UPTET 2021 answer keys. By using this answer key, candidates can predict their scores. In case a candidate feels that any particular question is not up to the mark, he/she can also raise a query against the answer key.

As per the UPBEB officials, candidates can also expect the UPTET 2021 results to be out by February 25, 2022. Along with their result, candidates will also receive the cut-off list. Based on their caste category, candidates can observe the cut-off list and see whether they are qualified for further rounds or not.