UPTET 2021 schedule out, exam to be held on November 28

UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the exam schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. As per the official notification, the application process for the exam will begin on October 7, 2021. The UPTET 2021 will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols on November 28, 2021.

The last date to apply for the exam is October 25, 2021, while candidates can pay the fee up to October 26. UPTET admit cards will release on November 17.

The schedule is available on the official website at updeled.gov.in.

Ideally, the UPTET 2021 notification was to be released in May 2021 and the exam was to be conducted on July 25 but the exam got deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Candidates should note that the detailed notification about UPTET 2021 will release on October 4, 2021.

The UPTET 2021 final answer key will release on December 24, 2021, and the result will be declared on December 28.

As per the previous year’s exam pattern, the syllabus comprises the common topics of child development and pedagogy and two different languages for both papers. In addition, in paper 1, there are two additional sections on maths and environmental studies. In paper 2, candidates can choose to take the test for an additional section on maths and science or social studies.