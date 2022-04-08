UPTET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be announced soon at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Results 2022 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the UPTET 2021 result today i.e on April 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the state level teacher eligibility test will be able to check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.

UPBEB released the final version of the UPTET answer key on April 7. UPTET 2021 was conducted in the form of two papers — Paper I and Paper-II. On November 28, the exam was postponed due to paper leak. After which, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told the candidates that the re-examination will be held within a month with a fair investigation.

Around 20 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET exam. For this huge number of students, 2,736 exam centres were earmarked by the government across the state. However, it was cancelled due to the paper leak on the day of the exam itself. UPTET exam is conducted every year. Through this, qualified teachers are selected to teach primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) classes in UP government schools.