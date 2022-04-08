UPTET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be announced soon at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Results 2022 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the UPTET 2021 result today i.e on April 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the state level teacher eligibility test will be able to check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.
UPBEB released the final version of the UPTET answer key on April 7. UPTET 2021 was conducted in the form of two papers — Paper I and Paper-II. On November 28, the exam was postponed due to paper leak. After which, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told the candidates that the re-examination will be held within a month with a fair investigation.
Around 20 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET exam. For this huge number of students, 2,736 exam centres were earmarked by the government across the state. However, it was cancelled due to the paper leak on the day of the exam itself. UPTET exam is conducted every year. Through this, qualified teachers are selected to teach primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) classes in UP government schools.
To qualify the UPTET 2021, candidates must score at least 60 per cent, or 90 points out of a possible 150. Candidates from SC/ ST/ OBC/ dependents of freedom fighters/ ex-servicemen/ disabled candidates must score 55 per cent, or 82 points out of 150, to clear the cut-off.
Candidates can access their results via the official websites updeled.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on the 'download' link. Enter your registration and roll numbers. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download it and print it for future reference.
Candidates with questions can contact the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.The candidates can check the results through the websites updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
A total of 21,65,181 candidates took the UPTET 2021 exam on January 23, 2022. The UPTET result 2021 will be available only on the official website of UPBEB. Candidates should be aware of the official websites in order to stay up to date on the latest UPTET result 2021 updates. The result will be available on updeled.gov.in.
