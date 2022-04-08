scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
UPTET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be announced soon at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Result 2021 Latest Updates, UPTET Result Link Live News: Candidates who have appeared for the state level teacher eligibility test will be able to check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 8, 2022 10:13:37 am
UPTET Results 2022, UPTET Results 2022, updeled.gov.inUPTET Result 2022 Live: UPBEB released the final version of UPTET answer key on February 23. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra )

UPTET Results 2022 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the UPTET 2021 result today i.e on April 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the state level teacher eligibility test will be able to check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.

UPBEB released the final version of the UPTET answer key on April 7. UPTET 2021 was conducted in the form of two papers — Paper I and Paper-II. On November 28, the exam was postponed due to paper leak. After which, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told the candidates that the re-examination will be held within a month with a fair investigation.

Around 20 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET exam. For this huge number of students, 2,736 exam centres were earmarked by the government across the state. However, it was cancelled due to the paper leak on the day of the exam itself. UPTET exam is conducted every year. Through this, qualified teachers are selected to teach primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) classes in UP government schools.

Live Blog

UPTET Result 2022 Live Updates: Sarkari Result 2022 Live,  UPTET Result Date and Time, UPTET Result 2022 Link

10:06 (IST)08 Apr 2022
UPTET 2021 result live: Check qualifying marks

To qualify the UPTET 2021, candidates must score at least 60 per cent, or 90 points out of a possible 150. Candidates from SC/ ST/ OBC/ dependents of freedom fighters/ ex-servicemen/ disabled candidates must score 55 per cent, or 82 points out of 150, to clear the cut-off.

10:04 (IST)08 Apr 2022
How to check UPTET results 2021

Candidates can access their results via the official websites updeled.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Click on the 'download' link. Enter your registration and roll numbers. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download it and print it for future reference.

10:02 (IST)08 Apr 2022
UPTET 2021 helpline for candidates

Candidates with questions can contact the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.The candidates can check the results through the websites updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

10:00 (IST)08 Apr 2022
How to check UPTET result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official websites- updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out, if needed.

09:51 (IST)08 Apr 2022
More than 21 lakh candidates awaiting result 

A total of 21,65,181 candidates took the UPTET 2021 exam on January 23, 2022. The UPTET result 2021 will be available only on the official website of UPBEB. Candidates should be aware of the official websites in order to stay up to date on the latest UPTET result 2021 updates. The result will be available on updeled.gov.in. 

09:48 (IST)08 Apr 2022
UPTET 2021 result to be declared today

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the UPTET 2021 result today i.e on April 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the state level teacher eligibility test will be able to check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is declaring the result for UPTET 2021 today, after a huge delay. On November 28, the exam was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. After that, the UP Chief Minister told candidates that the re-examination will be held within a month and assured them that fairness and ethics will be practised this time. The board published the final answer key on April 7. On January 23, 2022, UPTET 2021 was held.

The qualifying percentage for the General category is 60 per cent, for the OBC category, it is 55 per cent and for SC and ST categories, the same is 55 per cent. In that case, the marks stand at 90 for the General category and 82.5 for the remaining categories.

