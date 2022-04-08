UPTET 2021 result declared: Here’s how to download scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2021. The exam was conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website — updeled.gov.in.

Read | UPTET Result 2021 Live Updates

The board had earlier released the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on February 23. The provisional answer key was released on January 27 and were provided a window to object the answer key till February 4, 2022.

UPTET 2021 result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official UPBEB website by clicking on updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UPTET result 2021’

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials

Step 4: The UPTET 2021 scorecard will automatically appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference and use.

The UPTET final answer key 2021 was released after analysing all the objections. Based on it, the UPTET results have been declared

The qualifying percentage for the General category is 60 per cent, for the OBC category, it is 55 per cent and for SC and ST categories, the same is 55 per cent. In that case, the marks stand at 90 for the General category and 82.5 for the remaining categories.