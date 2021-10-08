UPTET 2021 registration process begins, check how to apply

October 8, 2021 1:13:28 pm
UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. The registration process began on October 7 and the last date to apply is October 25. Eligible candidates can register at the official website – updeled.gov.in.
The last date for fee submission is October 26 while the deadline to submit the completed registration/print application form is October 27.
UPTET 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on UPTET 2021 tab
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Verify registration and fill qualification and exam details
Step 5: Update password and pay fee
Step 6: Complete correspondence address
Step 7: Upload scanned photo and signature
Step 8: Download complete application form
The applicants from the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees while the SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 400. The payment should be made through credit card, debit card, and net banking.
After the application form is submitted successfully, admit cards will be issued to the verified candidates. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website on November 17. The UPTET 2021 final answer key will release on December 24, 2021, and the result will be declared on December 28.
