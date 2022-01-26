UPTET 2021 provisional answer key to be released tomorrow; here’s how to check

January 26, 2022 12:19:28 pm
UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on January 27, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at updeled.gov.in.
The provisional answer key will be released tomorrow and candidates can cross check their answers against the answers on the provisional answer key. Candidates can also file an objection against any answer on the key. The objection window will remain open till February 1.
The final answer key will be released after consideration of all objections on February 23. The result for the UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to be declared on February 25 by UPBEB.
UPTET 2021 provisional answer key: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Provisional answer key UPTET 2021’ available on the home page
Step 3: Enter required credentials to view the answer key
Step 4: The provisional key will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference.
The UPTET 2021 exam was conducted in an offline mode on January 23, in two shifts. The UPTET 2021 was conducted for the recruitment of primary level (Class 1 to 5) and elementary level (Class 6 to 8) teachers.
