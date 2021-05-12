UPTET 2021 postponed due to Covid-19

Due to Covid-19 situation in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday postponed Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test till further notice. UPTET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on July 25.

The official notification was to release on May 11 and the registrations was scheduled to start from May 18. UPTET is conducted to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools.

