Wednesday, May 12, 2021
UPTET 2021 postponed due to Covid-19

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 12:51:48 pm

Due to Covid-19 situation in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday postponed Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test till further notice. UPTET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on July 25.

The official notification was to release on May 11 and the registrations was scheduled to start from May 18. UPTET is conducted to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools.

The online registration was to close on June 1, 2021. The last date to make payment of application fees was till June 2 and the admit card was scheduled to release on July 20 and the exam was to be held on July 25. As per the previous schedule, the answer key was to release on July 29, and the result was scheduled to release on August 20, 2021.

The detailed notification will be published later at updeled.gov.in. Keep checking this page for more updates.

