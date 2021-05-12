UPTET 2021 postponed due to Covid-19

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 12:51:48 pm
May 12, 2021 12:51:48 pm
Due to Covid-19 situation in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday postponed Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test till further notice. UPTET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on July 25.
The official notification was to release on May 11 and the registrations was scheduled to start from May 18. UPTET is conducted to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools.
Read | UPTET syllabus, important topics
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd