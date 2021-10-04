UPTET 2021 notification to release today, check application details here

UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will release the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the detailed notification on the official website i.e updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET 2021 notification was scheduled to be released in May 2021 and the exam was to be conducted on July 25 but the exam got deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Candidates should note that the detailed notification about UPTET 2021 will release today i.e October 4, 2021.

The online application forms for UPTET 2021 will be available from October 7 onwards. Candidates can submit the online applications till October 25. At the same time, the last date for submission of the UPTET 2021 examination fee is October 26.

The applicants from the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees while the SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 400. The payment should be made through credit card, debit card, and net banking.

After the application form is submitted successfully, admit cards will be issued to the verified candidates. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website on November 17.

The UPTET 2021 final answer key will release on December 24, 2021, and the result will be declared on December 28.