UPTET 2021: Last day to pay application fee, know complete schedule here

Basic School Education Board, Uttar Pradesh closed the registration portal on October 26 for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) examination. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now make payment on or before October 27, 2021 and take a printout of the submitted application form by October 28.

Candidates who have already filled the UPTET 2021 application form are advised to take a look at the detailed exam schedule uploaded on the official portal. For convenience, here’s an overview of dates for important exam-related events.

Once the registration process ends, UPTET 2021 admit card will be issued to successfully registered candidates on November 17, 2021. The state-level eligibility test is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021, giving candidates ample time to download their admit cards. Rather than waiting for the last moment, candidates must download or take a printout of the admit cards as soon as possible. Additionally, they must keep all documents ready before the exam to avoid any last-minute hassle.

The UPTET 2021 examination will be held in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be held from 10:30 am to 12 pm while Paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

After the conduction of the eligibility test, the UPTET 2021 answer key will be uploaded on the official website on December 2, 2021. Candidates can use this provisional answer key to calculate their tentative exam scores. Moreover, they have time up to December 6, 2021, to raise objections against the provisional answer key. All challenges will be considered and the valid ones will be incorporated into the provisional answer key for the final version.

The final answer key will be uploaded on the official portal on December 24, 2021. All candidates will be evaluated based on this answer key following which, the UPTET 2021 result will be announced on December 28, 2021.