UPTET 2021 tomorrow; check these important exam day guidelines 

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 tomorrow, i.e. November 28, 2021. UPBEB has already released the UPTET admit card 2021 on the official website – updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted for two papers on the same day. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm while Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. As per reports, more than 21 lakh candidates will be appearing for the examination.

For the smooth conducting of the examination, there are certain guidelines and instructions that have been mentioned on the admit cards. However, some of the important ones are given below.

— Candidates must enter the examination hall at least thirty minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. Once the examination has begun, no candidate will be allowed entry.

— The UPTET 2021 admit card is the most important document that must be carried without fail. Candidates, after downloading the hall tickets, should mandatorily take a printout of the same.

— Every examinee must carry the original copy of the ID proof that they have used while filling up the UPTET application form 2021. Please note that the ID proof should contain the photograph of the candidate.

— As per the instructions mentioned on the UPTET 2021 admit cards, candidates will also have to carry the original copy of the mark sheets of the qualifying examination. For example, if someone has completed B.Ed., then they can carry their B.Ed. mark sheets.

— In case a candidate does not possess the original copy, then they can get the copy of the mark sheet generated online attested by a gazetted officer or the respective official from DIET and carry the same tomorrow.

— Candidates should not fail to wear masks on the examination day. They can also carry hand sanitizers but in small bottles. In addition to that, proper adherence to social distancing must be followed in the examination centres.

— After receiving the OMR sheets, candidates must check whether it is in a good condition or not. They should ensure that the OMR sheet is not torn. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate must bring it to the notice of the invigilator immediately.

–. Other than a black ballpoint pen, candidates will not be allowed to carry any other entity inside the examination hall. Items such as a calculator, watch, or any other electronic gadgets are prohibited.

Soon after the conclusion of the examination, the UPTET answer key 2021 will be released on various private platforms. Although candidates can go through them, it is advised to cross check the answers from the official answer keys as well. This is because the UPTET result 2021 will be based on the official and final answer key.