UPTET 2021: Here are some last-minute preparation tips to ace the exam

The UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021. The examination is conducted annually to award TET eligibility certificates to successful candidates aspiring to work as teachers in the government-run schools of the state.

The UPTET admit card 2021 has already been released on the official website, updeled.gov.in, and candidates are advised to download their respective admit cards beforehand.

Earlier, the validity of the TET certificate was 7 years from the date of issue. However, as per the latest decision of the Union government, now it will be valid for a lifetime. Furthermore, according to the official notification, the UPTET result 2021 will be out on December 28.

With only a few days left for the TET, it is necessary to follow a range of preparation tips that might help with clearing the examination. Following preparation tips for the TET exam will help candidates strengthen their overall performance and equip them with self-confidence.

1. Go through the UPTET syllabus for papers 1 and 2, and cross-check if all the chapters have been covered. It is always advisable to refer to the official syllabus released by the board, as following any other source shall lead to getting the wrong information.

2. UPTET 2021 exam has been designed in a way that checks the candidate’s aptitude as well as conceptual knowledge. Hence, aspirants should refrain from following a similar road map to crack both sections. Aptitude papers like mathematics and science require more practice. It is advisable to follow an intense practice session for these subjects. However, for Language papers, Child Development and Pedagogy, candidates should give more emphasis to the fundamental understanding and clarity of concepts.

3. Keeping a tab on the overall preparation level is equally important. Candidates must make a habit of attempting mock tests and skimming through the UPTET previous year papers regularly. Mock tests are also helpful in drafting a winning approach before the examination.

4. One of the most crucial things that candidates have to focus on before taking up the UPTET 2021 exam is revision. Considering the vast syllabus the exam has, candidates often tend to forget minute details from important chapters. Hence, it is always better to go the extra mile and design a revision strategy that compliments one’s preparation. Candidates can make short notes for theory subjects like Social Science, Language papers, or Child Development and Pedagogy. Similarly, a formula sheet for mathematics and science can be prepared for that last-minute quick revision.

5. The last and the most important tip is to be confident regarding one’s preparations. Take a good sleep, have a balanced diet, and maintain a calm composure before the exam. Candidates must refrain from carrying negativity and self-doubt to the exam hall.