UPTET 2021 fresh exam dates announced, admit cards to release soon

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) new exam date has been released. The UPTET exam will be conducted on January 23. The primary level examination will be held in the first shift between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will have the upper primary level examination from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

On November 28, the exam was postponed due to paper leak. After which, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told the candidates that the re-examination will be held within a month with a fair investigation.

The admit card for the exam will be issued on 12 January 2022. According to the official notification released, UPTET will be conducted on 23 January 2022. Candidates who applied for the eligibility test will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in.

UPTET answer key will be released on 27 January 2022 by the education department of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates will be given time to raise objections on this answer key till February 1, 2022. After this, the department will release the final answer key on 23 February 2022. Based on this final key, the results will be announced on February 25, 2022.

Around 20 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET exam. For this huge number of students, 2,736 exam centres were earmarked by the government across the state. However, it was cancelled due to the paper leak on the day of the exam itself. UPTET exam is conducted every year. Through this, qualified teachers are selected to teach primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) classes in UP government schools.