UPTET 2021 final answer key to be released today: How to check

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will publish the final Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 answer key on the official website updeled.gov.in today, April 7. The result for UPTET 2021 will be released tomorrow i.e on April 8. On January 23, 2022, UPTET 2021 was held.

Previously, the final answer key was scheduled to be released on February 23, 2022. However, due to UP Elections and other administrative reasons, the release was delayed and will now finally be available.

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test website – updeled.gov.in. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPTET Answer Key 2021’ link. (A direct link will be activated soon.) Step 3: A new page would open, displaying the PDF file containing the answers. Step 4: Go through it and double-check your UPTET exam answers. Step 5: Print a copy of the final key for future reference.

Candidates will know the correct answers, incorrect questions, and bonus marks with the revised answer keys. This, along with the marking scheme, can be used to calculate the score before the UPTET results are released.

To qualify for the exam, candidates in the general category must score 90 points out of 150, which equates to 60 per cent or higher. Candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC categories, on the other hand, must receive 55 per cent of the marks available, which equates to approximately 82 points out of a possible 150. The UPTET certificate serves as official proof for candidates seeking teaching positions in both public and private schools.