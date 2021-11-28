UPTET 2021 cancelled due to ‘paper leak’, exam to be held within a month

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 has been cancelled due to alleged paper leakage. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 28. The exam, however, will be conducted by the UP government again within a month.

“UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF,” Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told ANI.

The police have detained a few suspects in connection with the case. “Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. The UP government will conduct the exam again within a month,” Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, told ANI.

UPTET 2021 was to be conducted for two papers on the same day. Paper 1 was scheduled to be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm while Paper 2 was to be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Over 21 lakh candidates will be appearing for the examination.

The new exam dates will be announced soon and the exam will be conducted within a month. The exam will be held in Hindi and English. The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The UPTET 2021 answer key was supposed to be uploaded on the official website on December 2, 2021. However, now that the exam has been deferred until further notice, the fresh schedule will also be released soon.