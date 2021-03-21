UPTET 2021: Application process details, exam date, syllabus, paper pattern

UPTET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) recently announced the schedule of events related to the upcoming UPTET exam on shasanadesh.up.gov.in. As per the latest schedule, UPTET 2021 is to be conducted on July 25. The official notification for the exam will come out on May 11.

While UPTET 2021 registrations are scheduled to start from May 18, aspiring candidates can start preparing for the exam well in advance, if they have not already done so. The last date to fill the application form is June 1, while candidates will be able to pay the fee till June 2.

The last date to download and print the application form is June 3. UPBEB is going to release the UPTET answer key on July 29. The final revised answer key is deemed to release on August 18 following which, the result will release tentatively on August 20.

Based on the information from previous versions of the TET examination, the UPTET 2021 syllabus is prescribed for paper 1 and paper 2 separately. As per the previous year’s exam pattern, the syllabus comprises the common topics of child development and pedagogy and two different languages for both the papers. In addition, in paper 1, there are two additional sections on maths and environmental studies. In paper 2, candidates can choose to take the test for an additional section on maths and science or social studies.

One of the most authentic sources to know about the indicative topics of the UPTET exam are the UPTET previous year question papers. While candidates wait for the board to release the notification and declare the updated syllabus, referring to previous year papers can easily lead to the understanding of the high yield topics from the syllabus. For example in child development and pedagogy, some of the most important topics include areas and stages of child development, emotional/ mental/ language development, creative ability factors influencing child development, etc.

The language papers of the UPTET exam carry 30 marks each. With two different languages to choose from the options of English/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Sanskrit, these sections pose a significant scoring opportunity for the candidates. UPBEB defines the syllabus of each language and some of the most important topics include grammar, passage-based questions, vocabulary, etc. It is advised that candidates aim to answer as many questions correctly from these language papers in order to improve their overall number of good attempts and secure their place in the UPTET 2021 merit lists.

The aspirants must be aware of the conventional scheme and pattern of the exam for more focused preparations. The duration of each paper is usually 150 minutes and the exam is conducted as an offline test in centres across the state. The question paper consists of 150 MCQs (in each paper).

The UP Board issues UPTET admit card to registered candidates through the official website before the exam. The admit card is deemed to be published through candidate login. It must be noted that without a valid admit card, candidates are not allowed to take the test.

The admit card is set to release on July 14 (10 days before the exam). The event marks the start of the timeline when candidates must gear up for the last-minute preparations. Solutions to previous year papers can be easily found in the UPTET answer key of the corresponding year. During the last days, one must revise through previous year’s papers to cover the most important questions from the syllabus.

On an endnote, here are three more important things to remember about the UPTET 2021 exam. Firstly, there is no negative marking in the UPTET exam. One must, therefore, aim to utilise this to their advantage. Candidates must aim to attempt as many questions correctly as possible from the entire set of 150 questions.

Secondly, the duration of each paper is 150 minutes. Thus candidates get only a minute’s time to answer each of the 150 questions. Lastly, the topics included in the syllabus of maths and science subjects are of the secondary standard. Candidates must therefore have a clear understanding of such scientific concepts and mathematical techniques that they learn at the class 10 level.