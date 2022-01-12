scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
UPTET 2021 admit cards to be released today; Here’s how to download

Candidates who applied for the eligibility test can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 12, 2022 10:55:34 am
UPTET admit card, UPTET hall ticket, UPTET, UPTET 2021, UPTET 2021 admit card, UPTET 2021, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, uptet,The examination will be conducted in two shifts in an offline mode. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

UPTET 2021 admit cards: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today. Candidates can access their admit cards from the official website-updeled.gov.in

The UPTET 2021 will be conducted for the recruitment of primary level (Class 1 to 5) and elementary level (Class 6 to 8) on January 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in an offline mode.  

UPTET 2021 admit cards: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official UPTET website- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Download UPTET 2021 admit card’ that appears on the Home Page 

Step 3: Enter credentials on the login page 

Step 4: The admit card will appear. Download the admit card and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

The UPTET examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021. Due to a paper leak, the examination was postponed. Thus, the board will issue new admit cards for the candidates, old ones stand null. 

