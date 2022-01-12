UPTET 2021 admit cards to be released today; Here’s how to download

UPTET 2021 admit cards: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today. Candidates can access their admit cards from the official website-updeled.gov.in

The UPTET 2021 will be conducted for the recruitment of primary level (Class 1 to 5) and elementary level (Class 6 to 8) on January 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts in an offline mode.

UPTET 2021 admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPTET website- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Download UPTET 2021 admit card’ that appears on the Home Page

Step 3: Enter credentials on the login page

Step 4: The admit card will appear. Download the admit card and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

The UPTET examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021. Due to a paper leak, the examination was postponed. Thus, the board will issue new admit cards for the candidates, old ones stand null.