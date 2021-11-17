UPTET 2021 admit card: When and where to download

The Basic School Education Board, Uttar Pradesh will release the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) today Candidates who applied for the eligibility test can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in.

Candidates have to compulsorily carry the admit card to their designated exam centres on the exam day. Apart from the hall ticket, appearing candidates are requested to carry one original valid photo ID card to the exam centre.

​​The exam schedule including the timing and date of the exam will be mentioned on the UPTET admit card. Earlier the UPTET exam was supposed to be held in May but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic.

UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28 in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. Paper-I will be held from 10:30 am to 12 pm while Paper-II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in Hindi and English. The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In case aspirants face any issues while downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details mentioned on the admit card such as roll number, then they can connect to the board through the helpline number 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504. They can also raise concerns via email at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.