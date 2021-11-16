UPTET 2021 admit card release date and time announced

The Basic School Education Board, Uttar Pradesh will release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 at updeled.gov.in. As per the official schedule, the admit cards will be released on November 17.

To download the UPTET admit card, candidates need to submit their login credentials like registration ID and password correctly into the required fields. Applicants should note that the last date to download the UPTET hall ticket is November 28.

How to download UPTET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPTET admit card link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using the credentials and the UPTET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future

Apart from the hall ticket, appearing candidates are requested to carry one original valid photo ID card to the exam centre. As per reports, around 20 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET 2021.

If aspirants face any issues while downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details mentioned on the admit card such as roll number, then they can connect to the board through the helpline number 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504. They can also raise concerns via email at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.