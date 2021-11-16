scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

UPTET 2021 admit card release date and time announced

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28 at several examination centres across the state in offline mode. Candidates who applied for the eligibility test can download their admit cards at updeled.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 7:51:12 pm
UPTET, uptet syllabus, uptet exam patter, uptet.up.nic.in, uptet exam pattern, uptet mock test, uptet question paper, up tet question paper, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, employment newsUPTET 2021 admit cards will be made available on the official website at updeled.gov.in. File.

The Basic School Education Board, Uttar Pradesh will release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 at updeled.gov.in.  As per the official schedule, the admit cards will be released on November 17.

To download the UPTET admit card, candidates need to submit their login credentials like registration ID and password correctly into the required fields. Applicants should note that the last date to download the UPTET hall ticket is November 28.

Read |UPTET 2021: Here's all you need to know about exam guidelines, syllabus and paper pattern

How to download UPTET 2021 admit card: 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Go to the official website at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPTET admit card link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using the credentials and the UPTET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future

Apart from the hall ticket, appearing candidates are requested to carry one original valid photo ID card to the exam centre. As per reports, around 20 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET 2021.

If aspirants face any issues while downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details mentioned on the admit card such as roll number, then they can connect to the board through the helpline number 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504. They can also raise concerns via email at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement