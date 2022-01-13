UPTET 2021 admit card released: Check steps and direct link to download hall ticket

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can now download the admit cards from the official website at updeled.gov.in. The UPTET exam date 2021 has already been announced as January 23, 2022.

To download the admit cards, one has to visit the official first and then follow the provided link. Take a look at the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the left:hand side of the screen, click on ‘UPTET 2021 Admit Card’

Step 3: A new page will open where one has to enter the registration number, one:time password, and captcha verification

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 4: Follow the next few steps and download the UPTET admit card 2021.

Initially, the examination was supposed to be held in November 2021 for which the admit cards were already released. However, the examination was cancelled and the conducting body announced a fresh date. After downloading the UPTET 2021 admit card, it is advised to get a hard copy of the same. Candidates must carefully crosscheck the details furnished in it, especially the ones mentioned below.

Candidate’s name Roll number Date of birth Venue of exam centre Exam date, timing, and shift

Along with the hall tickets, candidates must mandatorily carry the original copy of the identity proof that they have used while filling the UPTET application form 2021. Please note that the ID proof must have a photograph of the candidate.

In the light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, examinees have been advised to wear masks and also carry hand sanitisers in small bottles. They must adhere to proper social distancing norms on the examination day. One will only be allowed to carry black ballpoint pens. Calculators, watches or any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited.

To avoid delay, it is advised that candidates reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. In the meantime, candidates must continue with their UPTET preparation 2021 to ace the examination.

One should focus more on those subjects that they find difficult. They can refer to the previous year question papers and take as many mock tests as possible. Reportedly, around 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the upcoming examination.