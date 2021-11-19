UPTET 2021 admit card to be released soon; Check exam pattern, guidelines and marking scheme

The Basic School Education Board, Uttar Pradesh will soon release the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021). Candidates who applied for the eligibility test can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28 in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. Paper-I will be held from 10:30 am to 12 pm while paper-II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in Hindi and English. Candidates can choose the language. The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Exam pattern and syllabus

The exam syllabus comprises the common topics of child development and pedagogy and two different languages for both papers. In addition, in paper 1, there are two additional sections on maths and environmental studies. In paper 2, candidates can choose to take the test for an additional section on maths and science or social studies.

Paper 1 has five subjects for child development and pedagogy, language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper 2 consists of child development pedagogy, language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), and mathematics/science or social science/social studies. All the questions in the papers will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

Provisional and final answer key

The UPTET 2021 answer key will be uploaded on the official website on December 2, 2021. Candidates can use this provisional answer key to calculate their tentative exam scores. Moreover, they can also raise objections against the provisional answer key till December 6. All challenges will be considered and the valid ones will be incorporated into the provisional answer key for the final version.

UPTET 2021 result

Each paper will be of a total of 150 marks. As per the official marking scheme, candidates will get one mark for every correct answer and no marks be deducted for wrong answers.

Aspirants who want to teach students of classes 1-5, need to qualify UPTET 2021 Paper-1 whereas those who want to teach students of secondary classes (class 6-8) will have to mandatorily clear Paper-II of UPTET 2021. The UPTET 2021 final answer key will release on December 24, 2021, and the result will be declared on December 28.

The Ministry of Education had announced earlier this year that the teacher eligibility test scores will be valid for a lifetime instead of 7 years. Hence, the UPTET certificate that qualified candidates will receive will also be valid for a lifetime.