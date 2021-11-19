UPTET 2021 admit card out; here’s how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the UPTET 2021 admit cards today i.e November 19 for all registered candidates. The UPTET application process started on October 7 and the now hall tickets have been issued online on the official website, updeled.gov.in.

Furthermore, UPTET 2021 is all set to be conducted on November 28, 2021, giving candidates ample time to download their hall tickets. On the exam day, this document will be compulsorily required to enter the exam centre. Hence, it is important for candidates not only to download but take a printout of their admit cards in advance.

To download the UPTET 2021 Admit Card, candidates can use the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, access the ‘Important’ section located towards the extreme left.

Step 3: In that section, click on the link attached to “UPTET-2021”. By doing so, a new page will open containing various tabs about the exam.

Step 4: Hover over the “UPTET Admit card” tab to access the dropdown menu and select the “Admit Card log-in” option.

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials such as registration number and date of birth along with the security code.

Step 6: Click on the ‘login’ option to access the admit card.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the admit card as soon as possible to avoid last-minute chaos.

As mentioned earlier, on the UPTET 2021 exam day, all candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The photo ID may be Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, etc. It must be an original copy issued by a competent government authority.

The state-level eligibility test is all set to be conducted on November 28, 2021, in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I, meant for class 1-5, is going to be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 pm. Similarly, Paper-II meant for class 6-8 will be held from 2:30 to 5 pm.

According to the UPTET syllabus, in Paper I, questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies will be asked. In Paper II, questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (compulsory), Language II (compulsory), Mathematics/ Science/ Social Studies / Anyone for other teachers, will be asked. Candidates are advised to go through the UPTET previous year question papers to further understand the exam pattern.

In addition to that, once the exam is conducted, the preliminary UPTET Answer Key will be released on December 02, 2021, and after entertaining all the challenges against the answers, the final answer key will be released on December 24, 2021. Subsequent to that, the UPTET results will be declared on December 29, 2021.