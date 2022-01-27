UPTET 2021 provisional answer key released: Here’s how you can check and submit objection

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has finally released the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on January 27, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the provisional answer key from the official site of UPBEB at updeled.gov.in.

Using this answer key, candidates can compare the answers to their responses and get a rough estimation of their UPTET score. Moreover, if a candidate feels like any answer is wrong, he/she can raise an official query against that particular question. The window to object the answer key will be open till February 4, 2022.

UPTET 2021: How to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official UPBEB website by clicking on updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UPTET provisional answer key 2021’

Step 3: Candidates will then be directed to an authentication page where they have to enter their login credentials such as application number and password which were provided while filling out the application form. Click on ‘submit’ after filling the details.

Step 4: The UPTET provisional answer key 2021 will automatically appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference and use.

All candidates are advised to carefully compare the answers and also check the UPTET question paper 2021 for better analysis and raise an objection if they feel there’s an error. After the objection window closes, UPBEB will carefully analyse all the objections and will make changes in the provisional answer key if an objection is found to be true.

The UPTET final answer key 2021 will be released on February 23 only after analysing all the objections. Based on it, the UPTET results will then be announced two days later on February 25.