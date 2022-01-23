UPTET 2021-2022 exam held today; Check unofficial answer key

Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education has successfully conducted the UPTET 2021 – 2022 examination today, i.e., January 23, 2022. The exam was held through the OMR-based pen-and-paper mode, at selected centers across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 was conducted in the form of two papers — Paper I and Paper II. The former was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm for candidates who wish to teach classes 1-5. Paper II was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm for those who want to teach classes 6-8.

UPTET 2022 answer key

The state education board does not release the UPTET official answer key right after the exam. As of now, candidates can check the UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 unofficial answer keys provided by various coaching institutes. Those uploaded on YouTube are video-based solutions in which the subject expert is providing the right answer for each question as well as a short explanation.

The UPTET 2021 official answer key will be released in PDF format on their official website updeled.gov.in four days after the exam, i.e. January 27, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to raise objection against the UPTET answer keys by February 01, 2022. The timeline to publish the final answer key on the official website is February 23, 2022.

UPTET 2021 result date

In addition to searching for the answer key, candidates are also wondering about the date for the UPTET result. As per the current schedule, the UPTET result is expected to be released on February 25, 2022.

All dates of UPTET exam were published on the official website – shasanadesh.up.gov.in